Committee to ensure safe disposal of coronavirus victims’ bodies

The Telangana State government has, on Wednesday, issued orders constituting a committee of officers from various departments to monitor disposal of the dead bodies of persons suspected of or confirmed to have died of COVID-19.

A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, with DGP Mahender Reddy and officials from Health, Medical and Family Welfare and other departments, has decided to set up the committee to ensure that the bodies are disposed of as per the standard operating procedure (SOP) stipulated by the Central government.

The eight-member committee will be headed by Zonal Commissioner, GHMC, N. Ravi Kiran, and have the Additional DCP, City Training Centre, Telangana Police, Maddipati Srinivas, Special Deputy Collector, Hyderabad Collectorate, P.Ashok Kumar, Professor, Forensic Medicine, Gandhi Medical College, Krupal Singh, Professor, Osmania Medical College, Taqyuddin, Chief Medical Officer of Health, GHMC Amar, and Assistant Medical Officers, Health, Ravinder Goud and Aizaz Khasim as members.

The committee members will act as nodal officers for their respective departments, meeting as frequently as required, and ensuring disposal of the COVID-19 affected dead bodies as per the Government of India’s protocol titled ‘COVID-19: Guidelines on Dead Body Management’.