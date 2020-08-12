Committee constituted

According gravity to the alleged instance of child sexual abuse at a protection home in city, following which the victim died on Wednesday, the Telangana Women Development and Child Welfare Department has constituted a high power enquiry committee to investigate the matter thoroughly.
The committee will have members drawn from the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Child Welfare Committee, Women’s Safety Wing of the police, and Women’s Commission.
The committee will conduct detailed enquiry into the incident and also the functioning of the protection home , Maruthi Orphanage, and submit its report and recommendations by August 20.
Special Secretary to Government & Commissioner, WDCW, D. Divya informed that a legal advisor has been appointed to ensure that a water tight case is made against the perpetrators as per the investigations and enquiry.
Director of Medical Education had been directed to ensure the best forensic team for post mortem which was conducted at the Osmania General Hospital on Wednesday.
The Director General of Police has been requested to combine all the first information reports related to the case into one and appoint a single investigating officer not below the rank of ASP or ACP.
Expressing deep regret at the demise of the child, Ms. Divya said the department has been coordinating with the police, CWC, and SCPCR, to see that no stone is left unturned to ensure justice for the child.
