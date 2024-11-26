 />

Committed to promote electric vehicles: Uttam Reddy

Published - November 26, 2024 05:00 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy reaffirmed the Telangana government’s commitment to promoting electric vehicles (EVs) as part of its strategy to combat the escalating pollution crisis in urban areas.

Speaking at the launch of the ‘E-Raja L-5 Segment Electric Auto,’ a ‘Make in India’ product by Rap Eco Motors, at the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), he highlighted the urgent need for both immediate and long-term measures to address urban pollution, which is severely affecting public health, economic productivity, and environmental sustainability.

Drawing parallels with Delhi’s air quality emergency, he warned, “Unchecked pollution could push our cities into a similar health and environmental catastrophe, forcing people to live under deplorable conditions. Telangana is determined to prevent such a scenario.”

He informed that, as part of its green mobility initiative, the Telangana government has implemented a 100% exemption on road tax and registration fees for electric vehicles. R Balakrishnan, CEO of Rap Eco Motors, praised the Telangana government for creating a conducive environment for innovation and green mobility.

