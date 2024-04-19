Committed to implementing Uniform Civil Code, asserts Rajnath Singh in Khammam

April 19, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Congress party has done little to eradicate poverty in the country despite forming the government several times at the Centre, Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh said.

“For the first time in independent India, the Narendra Modi government has succeeded in bringing 25 crore people out of poverty,” Mr. Singh said while addressing a roadshow held as part of a Lok Sabha election campaign in Khammam on Friday.

“The Narendra Modi government has delivered on its promises, including abrogation of Article 370 and construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. The BJP is committed to implementing Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as promised in the BJP Lok Sabha manifesto,” Mr Singh asserted.

Accompanied by a host of BJP leaders, Mr. Singh took part in the roadshow which began from Sardar Patel Stadium to ZP Centre to drum up support for Tandra Vinod Rao, the BJP candidate from Khammam Lok Sabha constituency.

Stating that the BJP had played a pivotal role in the formation of Telangana, he said the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was steeped in corruption during its 10-year rule.

“I congratulate the people of Telangana for defeating the corruption-ridden BRS government in the recent Assembly elections,“ he said, alleging that both the BRS and the Congress were guilty of corruption.

“No one could find fault with the Narendra Modi government in the last 10 years,” he said claiming that the BJP government has an unblemished track record.

Mr. Vinod Rao later filed his nomination from the Khammam Lok Sabha seat.

