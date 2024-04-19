GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Committed to implementing Uniform Civil Code, asserts Rajnath Singh in Khammam

Participating in a roadshow in Khammam to galvanise support for party candidate T. Vinod Rao, the Defence Minister asserts that the BJP has delivered on its promises, such as abrogation of Article 370 and construction of the Ram Temple

April 19, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau
Rajnath Singh said the people of Telangana should be congratulated for defeating the ‘corruption-ridden BRS’ in the recent Assembly elections.

Rajnath Singh said the people of Telangana should be congratulated for defeating the ‘corruption-ridden BRS’ in the recent Assembly elections.

The Congress party has done little to eradicate poverty in the country despite forming the government several times at the Centre, Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh said.

“For the first time in independent India, the Narendra Modi government has succeeded in bringing 25 crore people out of poverty,” Mr. Singh said while addressing a roadshow held as part of a Lok Sabha election campaign in Khammam on Friday.

“The Narendra Modi government has delivered on its promises, including abrogation of Article 370 and construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. The BJP is committed to implementing Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as promised in the BJP Lok Sabha manifesto,” Mr Singh asserted.

Accompanied by a host of BJP leaders, Mr. Singh took part in the roadshow which began from Sardar Patel Stadium to ZP Centre to drum up support for Tandra Vinod Rao, the BJP candidate from Khammam Lok Sabha constituency.

Stating that the BJP had played a pivotal role in the formation of Telangana, he said the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was steeped in corruption during its 10-year rule.

“I congratulate the people of Telangana for defeating the corruption-ridden BRS government in the recent Assembly elections,“ he said, alleging that both the BRS and the Congress were guilty of corruption.

“No one could find fault with the Narendra Modi government in the last 10 years,” he said claiming that the BJP government has an unblemished track record.

Mr. Vinod Rao later filed his nomination from the Khammam Lok Sabha seat.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Telangana / Khammam / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.