Commercial tax revenues doubled in State, says CS

HYDERABAD

16 March 2021 20:08 IST

Officers of Bihar Finance Service met Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar at BRKR Bhavan here on Tuesday.

During the interaction with the officers from Bihar, the Chief Secretary explained about the implementation of GST in Telangana State. He acknowledged that under the guidance of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, the State has achieved rapid progress in increasing the tax base which has resulted in the doubling of the commercial tax revenues over the last five years.

Rationalization and reorganization of the department was done twice in 2018 and 2020. Economic intelligence unit was created to conduct research and analysis into specific sectors of economy and identify potential revenue areas, he added. Use of technology, apps and data analytics and a paradigm shift in the Commercial Tax administration in the State from individual-based to system driven tax administration has helped the State achieve tremendous success in tax revenue realization.

Director General MCRHRD Harpreet Singh, Commissioner Commercial Tax Neetu Prasad and other officials attended the meeting.