Commercial operations at BTPS unit-II likely soon

‘Work resumed after 11 days of disruption caused by rain’

The recent spell of heavy rains severely hampered the construction activity at the 1080-MW (4X270 MW) Bhadradri Thermal Power Station (BTPS) near Manuguru, causing some delay in the original plans of the executing agency to make the unit II (1X270 MW) achieve Commercial Operation Date (COD) and synchronise the unit-III (1X270 MW) with the State grid by mid-August.

The rain fury has virtually stalled the construction works at the TSGenco’s BTPS site for nearly 11 days because of heavy water-logging all along the construction site, sources said.

As normality appears to have returned in the rain-hit Manuguru mandal following the respite from rains, construction work at the site is expected to pick up in the next few days.

The BTPS suffered major disruption in construction works owing to the labour shortage during the first and second phases of lockdown a few months ago.

Despite availability of just around 1,600 workers as against the original strength of 3,800 workforce during the prime lockdown period, the executing agency had managed to make the unit-I (1X270 MW) of the BTPS commercially operational on June 5 and synchronise the unit-II (1X270 MW) with the grid on July 3 this year.

Engineers and officials of the TSGenco and the BHEL concerned earned appreciation from TSGenco chairman and managing sirector D Prabhakar Rao for accelerating the pace of works and achieving COD for the unit-I in spite of the constraints posed by the pandemic crisis in June.

BTPS chief engineer Balaraju said the construction activity at the BTPS site was back on track after experiencing disruption for nearly 11 days owing to rains.

All-out efforts were on to achieve COD for unit-II in a couple of days, he said. Steam blowing operation would be taken up in the uunit-III before synchronising it with grid next month.