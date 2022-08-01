Commercial LPG, bulk diesel prices reduced

Domestic cooking gas refills price left unchanged

In some relief for users battling price rise, the State-owned oil marketing corporations on Monday reduced commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and bulk consumer diesel prices.

Effective August 1, a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in the four major metros cost about ₹36 less. In Hyderabad, the new price is ₹2,197.50 or ₹44.50 lower compared to the previous price of ₹2,242.

The new price of the cylinder in Delhi is ₹1,976.50 (₹2,012.50); Kolkata ₹2,095.50 (₹2,132); Mumbai ₹1,936.50 (₹1972.50); and Chennai ₹2,141 (₹2,177.50). Commercial LPG cylinders are meant for use of tea stalls, restaurants, food caterers as well as for industrial applications. In July, the three corporations — Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum — had reduced the 19-kg refill price by more than ₹180. The retail prices of the cylinders vary across the country on account of transportation charges.

The consecutive reduction is bound to provide some solace to users battling rise in prices of various daily use items. The oil companies, however, left the price of domestic cooking gas (14.2 kg refills) unchanged.

While commercial LPG prices are usually reviewed every month, the price of diesel supplied to bulk consumers such as road transport corporations, bus and lorry operators, industrial units is revised every fortnight.

₹10 less a litre

A senior official in an oil corporation said bulk diesel price has been reduced by a little over ₹10 per litre in Hyderabad to ₹120.05. The quantum of reduction varies from State to State and to that extent the difference between the pump (retail) and bulk prices varies. The latest revision follows the July 16 reduction when the price was brought down by ₹13 a litre, for users in Hyderabad, to ₹130.07.

A function of international crude as well as product prices primarily, a continued downtrend may lead to bulk users not filling diesel at the retail outlets. However, with the price of diesel dispensed at the outlets lower by over ₹22 a litre, in Hyderabad, such a scenario could still be sometime away, sources said.