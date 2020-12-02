Commemorative volume on Prof. Ramakistayya released

Hyderabad

02 December 2020 22:21 IST

The commemorative volume on the life of Vedulla Ramakistayya, former Chairman, APPSC and former Vice-Chancellor, Osmania University, was recently released by Rajiv Sharma, Chief Advisor to Government of Telangana. Member of Parliament K. Keshava Rao, B. Vinod Kumar, Vice Chairman, Telangana State Planning Board, were among the dignitaries who attended the programme.

The volume depicts the enormous contributions made by Prof. Ramakistayya to academics, social and intellectual arenas, during his long and extensive tenures as professor and administrator.

Dr. Rajiv Sharma recalled his association with Prof. Ramakistayya and said he was an embodiment of discipline, vision and conviction on certain key issues of academics.

Former special chief secretary of Andhra Pradesh M. Gopalakrishna said he was a progressive man and an incisive thinker and said he was the one who put the OU MBA course on the world map.

Recalling his association, K. Keshava Rao said the late professor took tough decisions to protect the academic culture and reputation.

Mr. Vinod Kumar said Prof. Ramakistayya was one of the visionaries who aspired for progressive Telangana and institutions and projects coming up in future will be named after such intellectuals.

Others who attended included M.N. Rao, former Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court; Janardhan Reddy, Principal Secretary, Agriculture; T. Papi Reddy, Chairman, TSCHE; J.D. Lakshmi Narayana, former Joint Director of CBI; and Prof. V. Venkata Ramana, Vice-Chairman, TSCHE.