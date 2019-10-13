Hyderabad Comic Con off to a spectacular start

Comic and cartoon character enthusiasts as well as computer and board game connoisseurs swarmed at HITEX here as the popular annual Comic Convention Hyderabad got off to a great start on Saturday.

The two-day Comic Con features the best of comics, cosplay, people gaming, movies, television and more. With more than 1.2 million visitors over the past nine years, at its shows nationally, Comic Con has become synonymous for celebrating pop-culture.

The guest line-up features the best comic book creators from around the world. It includes Nathan W. Pyle, New York Times bestselling author of comic series and creator of popular Strange Planet webcomic series which apparently gained 250,000 followers on a dedicated Instagram account in three weeks, and War and Peas web comic co-creator Jonathan Kunz.

Among Indian artistes taking part in the Comic Con are Abhijeet Kini (Angry Maushi and Fanboys comic series); Gaurav Basu aka Acid Toad from Bangalore; Shubham who created Corporate Comics. .

Merchandise stalls

Comic Con Hyderabad has over 80 stalls displaying various merchandise of popular comics and the AMD’s Gameon event has the mission to create unique pop culture events and engage with fans across the country.

A key attraction is the largest Gaming Zone for Geek and Nerds of Delhi, Indian and International guests, Meet and Greet Sessions, Gaming Tournaments, Fan Meet-ups, and Experiential Zones, besides the coolest array of comics, merchandise, toys etc. No wonder the venue was teeming with children and youth apart from those young at heart.

The Comic Con event will next move to Bangalore in November followed by the event at Mumbai and Delhi in December. Their annual convention series will conclude with the Ahmedabad event on February 1 and 2.