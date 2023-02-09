Come up with renewed thoughts, C.V. Anand urges security council members

February 09, 2023 03:56 am | Updated 03:56 am IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand on Wednesday chaired the Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) membership meeting in a bid to spur the existing members and onboard new members through strategic connections and networking.

Mr. Anand, in his address, urged all the members to come up with renewed thoughts and apprised them of the mega city policing plan initiated by the State government to cater to the rapid population and economic growth. Telangana is the only State to sanction Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau (TANB) and Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TCSB) to address the menace of drug abuse and cyber crime. An Anti Narcotics forum can be initiated in HCSC to spread awareness on the dangers of drug abuse, he said.

Instant approval to set up a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) forum was given in the meeting to improve the flow of funds for streamlining and enhancing HCSC activities.

Chaitanya Gorrepati, Secretary General, HCSC, in his welcome address briefed the members about several forums such as women, cyber, traffic and physical security and the activities being done by each one of them.

A.R. Srinivas, Addl. CP (Crimes & SIT) , who had been officiating as convenor of the council, apprised the attendees about the good work done by the council during the pandemic-hit years.