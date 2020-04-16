Come to rescue of farmers, TS BJP urges govt.

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday urged the government to speedily resolve the several bottlenecks being faced by farmers in selling their agriculture produce in various part of the State.

In a letter to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, a copy of which was released to the media, party president Bandi Sanjay claimed that the farmers were facing many problems at the procurement centres in different parts due to confusion in issuance of the token system and also because of lack of proper transport due to the lockdown.

The farmers growing fruits have been especially hit hard and they are unable to move their goods to other States or even export, hence the government should come to their aid and procure the produce giving sufficient support price. The government can distribute the same to the citizens which would help in providing a healthy diet.

Mr. Sanjay said many farmers had suffered losses in the recent hailstorms and rains and the government should immediately dispatch teams to study the extent of damage and provide ₹ 25,000 per acre as compensation. He also claimed that despite the Centre directing the States to provide 10 kilos rice to all the poor irrespective of having a ration card, it has not been happening at the ground level with the migrant workers suffering the most.

The BJP leader said orders should be issued to provide rice and tur dal to the migrant workers wherever they are stuck as the issue is being passed on between various revenue official levels. The demands of the field assistants of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme should be considered sympathetically as they are the vital cog in ensuring that the wages reach the rural poor.