Come clean on 2-BHK project, BJP tells govt.

HYDERABAD

03 March 2020 00:25 IST

‘TRS govt. diverting funds from Prime Minister Awas Yojana to other sectors’

BJP city president and MLC N. Ramchander Rao on Monday demanded that the State government to come clean on the number of two-bedroom houses constructed in the twin cities and explain how many have been handed over and how many more are proposed to be constructed over the next few years.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has duped people promising them two-bedroom houses during the last GHMC elections. But save for about 500-600 persons, there has been no progress. The TRS party is now again trying to deceive the people by making various promises with the next polls on the horizon,” he said at a press conference.

Mr. Rao alleged that the TRS government has been ‘diverting’ funds from the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) meant for the subsidised housing to other sectors. In this context, he referred to the death of three children in a house collapse in Mangalbasti under Nampally Assembly constituency and said there were about 2,000 people living in the locality with the hope of getting new two-bedroom houses.

“They do not want to leave the area and continue to live in the crumbling houses expecting the government to take up two-bedroom houses. However, there has been no relief from the government even after the tragedy, save for providing ex-gratia amount,” he added.

The MLC also demanded that the government immediately hand over the completed housing complexes to the identified beneficiaries rather than keep them as “show pieces”.

The BJP leader took strong objection to the word “genocide” used by MIM leader and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi in connection with riots in Delhi. “Mr. Owaisi is provoking and misleading innocent Muslims for his own selfish design,” he said. TS people are conscious of the ‘misinformation’ being spread by the Opposition on CAA.