Come back, Uttam tells party deserters

Telangana Congress wants to woo its leaders and cadre who drifted away from the party and moved closer to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) in the recent years.

TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy in fact gave an open invitation to all the former Congressmen to come back to the party fold and strengthen its fight against the TRS in the ensuing municipal elections. He said the Congress is the only party that has space for people from all walks of life and social backgrounds.

His comments came at the joining of former Congress leader and former Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) of Wanaparthy district, Shankar Naik. Mr. Naik joined the party along with his supporters and said he had joined the TRS earlier for various reasons but was unable to stay there.

The TPCC chief also used the occasion to target the TRS leaders who dubbed him as the one fearing the loss in municipal polls and searching for excuses.

He said he had won six times in his political career and it is unfortunate that those who never won an election are commenting on him.

Will take fight to TRS

Mr. Reddy said the party will take the fight right into TRS, raising the unfulfilled promises of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Where is the unemployment dole promised during 2018 election campaign, where the farm loan waiver and the Rythu Bandhu amount that has not been delivered so far, he asked. He asked the party cadre to take this message to every village and places where the municipal polls are being held. The Chief Minister is not answering these questions and diverting people’s attention from the real issues with the false propaganda on development, he claimed.

‘Jail bharo’ programme

The TPCC chief said the party would soon organise a ‘Jail bharo’ programme to highlight the high-handedness of the police and mistreating of the party and its cadre.

He said the voice of the Congress is being suppressed by the police on the directions of the Chief Minister.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shankar Naik said he was never happy in the TRS. “TRS lures leaders from other parties with posts and works, but ignores them totally once they join,” he claimed.

Former Minister G. Chinna Reddy and others were present at the programme.