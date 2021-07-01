Colour mark sheets can be downloaded from BIE website

Hyderabad

Intermediate pass certificates to be issued later

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has made provision for downloading the marks sheets in colour for second year students and these can be used for admissions into the higher courses.

A statement from the BIE said that it will not issue the memorandum of marks sheet this year and students can download it from the https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in from July 1 and take a colour print out for the purpose of admissions into higher education courses.

The marks sheets will not be sent to the college principals concerned like the previous practice. However, a pass certificate will be issued to all the students in the due course.

Second-year general memo, second-year vocational memo, second-year general bridge course memo and second-year vocational bridge course memo can be downloaded from the website.

Discrepancies, if any, found in the memorandum of marks should be referred to the Board through concerned principals or mail to ‘helpdesk-ie@telangana.gov.in’ or http://bigrs.telangana.gov.in’ before July 10. Applications received after that date will not be entertained.