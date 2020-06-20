Colonel’s ashes immersed at Sangamam

Col. Bikkumalla Santosh Babu’s ashes were immersed at the confluence of rivers Krishna and Musi – Sangamam, at Wadapally, amid prayers in the district on Saturday.

Anirudh, the Colonel’s three-and-half-year-old son and wife Santoshi, along with grandfather Upender sat in prayers and performed the rites on the ghat. They later embarked on a boat ride into the waters to immerse the ashes carried in the urn.

Meanwhile, Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy and his wife Sunitha Reddy called on the family to offer condolences, and informed them about Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s visit on Monday.

Meanwhile, Telangana Jana Samithi founder M. Kodandaram along with district leaders met the Colonel’s family. He welcomed the government’s decision to reach out to the family with the relief package, and also said it should consider building a Sainik School in Suryapet as a lasting tribute to the colonel.