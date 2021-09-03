Colombo flight resumes

HYDERABAD

03 September 2021 19:50 IST

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) recommenced direct flight service from Hyderabad to Colombo, Sri Lanka, from Friday after a gap of nearly 19 months.

Sri Lankan Airlines flight took off at 9.55 a.m. with 120 passengers from Hyderabad to Colombo amid fanfare in the presence of senior officials and other airport stakeholders. The flights will operate between twice a week — Monday and Friday.

