Colombian team visits CSIR-IICT

A high-level delegation from the Republic of Colombia under Minister of Health and Social Protection Fernando Ruiz Gómez visited various research facilities in the CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) to discuss technologies that may help in developing health programmes in their country on Wednesday.

The ‘Colombian Health Mission’ delegation consisted of several dignitaries, industrialists and students. The Minister said Colombia is keen to share its culture and is looking forward to nurture collaborations with the institute. Vice Minister of Knowledge, Innovation and Productivity, Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, Sergio Cristancho said the team is looking at technologies to aid various industries in Columbia.

Colombian Ambassador to India Mariana Pacheco Montes said India is working towards the welfare of humanity through drugs and vaccines and the IICT meeting is just the beginning, as there can be many more collaborations with academicians and universities.

CSIR-IICT in-charge director N.V. Satyanarayana said the institute played a key role in the development of generics drugs and technology to the pharma firms towards making Hyderabad the pharma capital. He also explained about the crucial role in making agonist molecules, components of Covaxin, the wholly developed indigenous vaccine that saved millions of people not only within India but in many other countries.

Chief Scientist and Chair, Business Development and Research Management D Shailaja, made a presentation on the research activities while Chair Knowledge & Information Management M. Chandrasekharam expressed the hope that the two governments would take up student and faculty exchange program in near future, a press release said.