Hyderabad

College teacher dies in road accident

An assistant professor with a private engineering college was mowed down by a State-run RTC city bus at Amberpet here on Thursday.

The victim, Mohammed Farooq (34), who worked at Guru Nanak Engineering College, Ibrahimpatnam, was on his way to college on his bike when the accident took place around 8.40 a.m.

“When he reached Rahatnagar kaman, an Rroad Transport Corporation bus moving in the same direction hit his bike from behind. He suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot. He was wearing a headgear,” Amberpet police said.

The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy and a case was registered against the city bus driver.

