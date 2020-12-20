College students welcomed with cake mixing ceremony

Here we go: Film artistes Sandhaya Janak, Maya Nelluri and Kumanan at Regency College of Hotel Management in the city on Saturday.

Hyderabad

20 December 2020 00:13 IST

Hotel Management colleges have opened their kitchens to students for the first time after the pandemic and students are returning with lots of hope and enthusiasm.

To welcome students after a gap of nine months, Regency College of Hotel Management organised a Christmas cake mixing ceremony, an annual event heralding the Christmas season. Film artistes Sandhaya Janak of Arjun Reddy fame, Maya Nelluri and Kumanan participated in the celebrations along with students and the faculty.

An interesting array of fruits (raisins, glazed red cherries, orange peel, tutti-frutti, black currants, dates, dried apricots, figs and prunes), nuts (walnuts, cashew, almond flakes and pistachio) and spices (ground cardamom, cinnamon and cloves) went into a huge cauldron. Endless bottles of spirits and syrups like golden syrup, molasses, honey and vanilla essence were poured into the mix.

Advertising

Advertising

Principal Mr. Ramesh Kumar Reddy said that the festival celebrations were encouraged to bring togetherness, passion of creativity, team building spirit, learning and honing hospitality traits. The students were enthusiastic as they were away from the college for a long period and it proved to be a perfect occasion to get the spirits going.