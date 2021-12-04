College students usher in Xmas season with cake mixing

Hyderabad

04 December 2021 19:38 IST

The Regency College of Hotel Management organised a Christmas cake-mixing ceremony on its campus with guests from the industry guiding budding chefs.

An interesting array of fruits, nuts and spices went into a huge cauldron. Endless bottles of spirits and syrups like golden syrup, molasses, honey and vanilla essence were poured into the mix while a number of masked faces and gloved hands kneaded the concoction.

This year, the college came up with the idea of having ‘social media and its role in the life of young students’ as the theme. The student chefs made 10-foot stands holding 15 different varieties of dry fruits and raisins decorated as logos of Facebook, Snapchat, LinkedIn, Twitter, Pinterest, WhatsApp, YouTube and Instagram, said principal Ramesh Kumar Reddy.

The guests included Rakesh Nair, head of operations, Carnival Support Services (UK), Big Boss fame Ariyana and Shiva Jyoti, music director, Kabir Rafi, John Biswas, Ramesh Yadav, Divya Reddy and Priya, all chefs.