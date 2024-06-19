College management association raises concern over non-release of fee reimbursement arrears

The Telangana Private Degree and PG Colleges Management Association has raised concerns over the non-release of fee reimbursement arrears for the past three years, leading many degree colleges in the State to face potential closure.

The association president Bojja Suryanarayana Reddy and secretary Y. Ramakrishna, while addressing a press conference at Dharna Chowk, Indira Park on Wednesday, stated that while the Telangana State government allocates approximately ₹2,500 crore annually towards fee reimbursement, only 40% (about ₹1,000 crore) is designated for non-professional students, including junior, degree, and PG students.

“The arrears for the years 2021-22, 2022-23, and 2023-24 amount to ₹3,000 crore, out of which the government has only sanctioned ₹750 crore to junior, degree, and PG colleges,” said Mr. Reddy. The association demanded that the government immediately release the amount owed for the above years.