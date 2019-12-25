Hyderabad

College makes agitating students sign affidavits

Stir held over poor facilities at hostel

To silence the students of government medical college, who are on agitation for the past few days over poor facilities at the hostel, the authorities of the medical college reportedly forced them to sign an affidavit. An official said that the students were agitating over lack of proper facilities, but he was not aware about signing of affidavits by the students.

“I am studying 1st clinical semester at Government Medical College, Siddipet, and want to stay in the hostel. I hereby am giving my undertaking that I will be obedient/ obey the rules and regulations of the hostel. Further, I will not give any room for complaints from my side and I am fully aware that if there are any complaints my hostel accommodation will be forfeited. This undertaking is given with my full wish and will. If any faults are noticed by me, I may be forfeited from the hostel,” noted the undertaking.

Dec 25, 2019

