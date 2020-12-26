College denies discrepancies

Malla Reddy College of Engineering has denied discrepancies in the self-study report submitted to the National Assessment and Accreditation Council, which led to its blacklisting from accreditation for five years.

The college management clarified that it had applied for NAAC accreditation and received B ++ ranking for 2018. NAAC certification was only an additional accreditation status for the college rankings. So, the college reapplied for NAAC for reassessment for getting better grade.

In response to this, the college submitted a list of students who did internships or project work in certain organisations. Later, it was found that there was a mismatch in the number of students. NAAC had withdrawn the accreditation because of this documental error. There was no intentional forgery of any official signatures from the certificates of certain organisations or letterheads.