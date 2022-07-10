Collectors, officials on high alert in view of heavy rains in Telangana

CS asks for control rooms to be opened in all districts

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has directed district collectors to be on high alert and take steps to prevent loss of human lives, cattle and damage to property in view of widespreadheavy rains.

The collectors should step up vigil by setting up control rooms in the respective collectorates. Irrigation, Panchayat Raj, Municipal Administration and Energy departments should take steps to ensure that no problems arise due to incessant rains. Mr Kumar, accompanied by senior officials, conducted a video conference with the collectors to take stock of the situation arising out of heavy rains lashing different parts of the State.

He wanted the collectors to work in close coordination with line departments and take preventive measures to see that no untoward incident took place. Heavy rains were reported in Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Sircilla, Bhupalapally and Mulugu districts. As tanks, ponds and reservoirs were in spate, officials were directed to be on high alert and see that sand bags were kept ready in case of breaches in the vulnerable water bodies.

People living in low-lying areas could be shifted to special camps, if necessary, and any damages to roads should be immediately repaired.