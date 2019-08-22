Collectors directed to restore forests

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has directed all Collectors to restore forests across the State and prepare action plans to that effect. He said improvement of social forests and plantation in residential areas would improve weather conditions and lead to better rain fall.

Mr. Rao, along with Collectors of all the 33 districts visited Sangaipally and Komatibanda in Gajwel constituency limits on Wednesday. He explained to the officials on how forest restoration works at Sangaipally, Komatibanda, Nentur, and other areas have yielded results.

Desert to forest

“When I was elected, the situation was akin to a desert in the forest land, without any trees. I have decided to restore the forests, prepared an action plan and implemented it. The result is: we are now getting rains after three years,” Mr. Rao told the officials. He said with 27 varieties of fruit-bearing trees, this area has become shelter and source for monkeys’ food.

Informing that there is forest land spread over 66.48 lakh acres in the State, the Chief Minister said this amounts to 23.4% of land in the State but forest spread was not in that ratio. Stating that funds are available, the Chief Minister suggested to improve forest cover for which Collectors and MLAs should take responsibility. He told them to prepare an action plan for 60 days and implement it.

More rains with forest cover

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) R. Shobha and additional PCCF R.M. Dobriyal explained how they have improved the forest cover by following rootstock system and established trenches to arrest migration of animals from forests. Improved forest cover would result in rains and reducing temperature, they added.

Later, Mr. Rao visited Komatibanda and held a meeting with the Collectors and explained how Mission Bhagiratha was planned.

Ministers E. Rajender, A. Indrakaran Reddy, E. Dayakar Rao, G.Jagadish Reddy, T. Srinivas Yadav, V. Prashanth Reddy, K. Eswar, Srinivas Goud and others participated in the programme.