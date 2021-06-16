Collectorate complex ready for inauguration

‘We are far ahead of both Punjab, Haryana in paddy production’

The newly constructed Collectorate and Commissionerate at the district headquarters are getting ready for inauguration. Though construction was completed almost a year ago but due to various reasons, the inauguration got cancelled three to four times.

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao said that the integrated collectorate is being established to see to it that all the offices are in one place so that it’s convenient for people.

₹81 crore budget

“These buildings are being constructed at a cost of ₹81 crore. In G+2 mode, the collectorate was constructed on about 29 acres on the outskirts of the town. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will inaugurate it on June 20,” said Mr. Harish Rao. The Minister also examined the MLA camp office at the Housing Board Colony.

While participating in the oath taking ceremony of the agriculture market committee at Mirdoddi, Mr. Rao said development that was not made possible in the last 70 years by both the Congress and the TDP was made possible by Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao.

“Did anyone image that Kudavelli Vagu would over flow during summer. Labour force is coming from Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Odisha to work in agriculture works. We are far ahead of both Punjab and Haryana in paddy production. In the next few days, 40 metric tonne capacity godowns will be constructed,” said Mr. Rao. Lok Sabha member K Prabhakar Reddy, Zilla Parishad chairperson V. Roja Sharma and others were present.