Collector warns pvt. medical college

Siddipet

20 April 2021 00:57 IST

Cancellation of recognition will be recommended, says Venkatarami Reddy

Collector P Venkatarami Reddy expressed displeasure over non-cooperation by a private college in containing the corona pandemic and directed Surabhi Medical College superintendent Dr Gopi to improve its functioning.

“The college should increase the bed capacity as directed by the government. The college management should follow the instructions issued by the government. It has to admit all the patients coming for treatment. Medical college will be seized if its non-cooperative with the government in the fight against corona virus,” he said.

“Cancellation of recognition will be recommended. Get ready to face the consequences,” said Mr. Venkatarami Reddy in a tele-conference held here on Monday on preparation to deal with increasing corona cases.

He has directed the additional collector to visit the college and submit a report immediately. He said that a medical officer from the government will visit private medical colleges and monitor the treatment being extended to patients.

Meanwhile, the Collector urged people not to venture out unless it’s an emergency work. The virus is spreading fast, he said.