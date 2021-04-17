Hyderabad

Collector tests COVID positive

Special Correspondent BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM 17 April 2021 00:19 IST
Updated: 17 April 2021 00:20 IST

Collector M.V. Reddy on Friday tested positive for COVID, with no predominant symptoms. In a statement, Mr. Reddy advised all those who came in contact with him in the past few days to get themselves tested immediately, and promptly follow all COVID precautions.

Meanwhile, seven members of a single family tested positive for COVID-19 at Srinagar Colony in Laxmidevipalli mandal on Friday. A disinfection drive was conducted in the colony late on Friday afternoon as a safety precaution to stem the spread of coronavirus.

According to sources, those tested positive were advised home quarantine by the Health Department functionaries.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Hyderabad
Read more...