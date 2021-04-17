Hyderabad

Collector tests COVID positive

Collector M.V. Reddy on Friday tested positive for COVID, with no predominant symptoms. In a statement, Mr. Reddy advised all those who came in contact with him in the past few days to get themselves tested immediately, and promptly follow all COVID precautions.

Meanwhile, seven members of a single family tested positive for COVID-19 at Srinagar Colony in Laxmidevipalli mandal on Friday. A disinfection drive was conducted in the colony late on Friday afternoon as a safety precaution to stem the spread of coronavirus.

According to sources, those tested positive were advised home quarantine by the Health Department functionaries.

