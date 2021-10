SIDDIPET

26 October 2021 19:15 IST

Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy surrendered district panchayat officer Pardhasarathy to the parent department of Panchayat Raj for negligence of duty. The orders were issued on Monday night, according to a release. In another development, the Collector suspended Agriculture Extension Officer P. Ravali for dereliction of duties.

Advertising

Advertising