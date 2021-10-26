Hyderabad

Collector surrenders DPO, AEO suspended

Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy surrendered district panchayat officer Pardhasarathy to the parent department of Panchayat Raj for negligence of duty. The orders were issued on Monday night, according to a release. In another development, the Collector suspended Agriculture Extension Officer P. Ravali for dereliction of duties.


