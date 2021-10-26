Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy surrendered district panchayat officer Pardhasarathy to the parent department of Panchayat Raj for negligence of duty. The orders were issued on Monday night, according to a release. In another development, the Collector suspended Agriculture Extension Officer P. Ravali for dereliction of duties.
Collector surrenders DPO, AEO suspended
Special Correspondent
SIDDIPET,
October 26, 2021 19:15 IST
