Hyderabad

Collector says no to gifts

District Collector D. Krishna Bhaskar has informed all the district officials and general public not to present him with any kind of gifts during the New Year celebrations from January 1 onwards. Any deviation in this regard would be viewed seriously, he warned.

Printable version | Apr 16, 2020 8:47:17 AM

