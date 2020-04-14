Collector orders release of dues to civic workers

District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil on Monday instructed Nalgonda and Miryalaguda municipal commissioners to take steps for immediate release of pending dues to sanitation workers.

“Instructions have been given to Nalgonda Municipal Commissioner B. Dev Singh to see that February and March salaries to 112 regular staff in the municipality are paid within two days,” the Collector said in a statement. He was responding to the comments by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and Member of Parliament from Nalgonda N. Uttam Kumar Reddy that salaries of sanitation workers were not paid for two months and they were treated badly.

Mr. Prashant Patil clarified that the salaries of nearly 600 workers in the municipality were paid on time and as usual.

However, there was a pendency in release of salaries for 112 workers in Nalgonda and about 300 workers in Miryalaguda municipalities.

“The pendency pertains to the sanitation workers who did not submit their Income Tax details for February and March,” the Collector said.

After a review of funds and grants with municipal officials on Monday, he said the pending dues of 300 workers in Miryalaguda was cleared. Officials in Nalgonda were told to ensure that staff forms under the Income Tax Rules are submitted to the Treasury Department immediately, for release of salaries by Wednesday.