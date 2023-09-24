Collaborative initiative to empower students of 13 KGBVs with life skills in Rajanna Sircilla district

September 24, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

In a significant move towards empowering adolescent girls with life skills, the District Welfare Office has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, to implement a project for life skills education and skill building in 13 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) in Rajanna Sircilla district.

The District Welfare Office, Department of Women, Children, Disabled, Senior Citizens and Welfare of Transgender Persons, Rajanna Sircilla district, recently inked a pact with TISS to implement the key initiative in a collaborative mode.

According to official sources, the initiative aims to address the socio-cultural challenges of adolescent girls studying in the KGBVs by integrating life skills and introduction to ‘STEM Education’ focused on science, technology, engineering and maths to facilitate an enabling life orientation.

It will prepare girls with future-ready skills that would build their aspirations and open-up career opportunities, the sources added.

Developing curiosity for learning, critical thinking skills and orientation for higher education and career building, skill building through computer-based education, skill lab and STEM lab form the crux of the key initiatives of the model project.