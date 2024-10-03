Collaborative approach needed to tackle antimicrobial resistance, says former health minister of Kerala

India is grappling with a dual healthcare burden of infectious diseases and non-communicable diseases (NCDs), while the increasing threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) adds fuel to the fire, warned K.K. Shailaja, MLA from Kerala’s Mattanur constituency and former health minister of Kerala.

Speaking at the Global South Conference on Infection Prevention, Control, and Antimicrobial Stewardship (G-SPARC), which began in Hyderabad at the Shilpakala Vedika, Ms. Shailaja highlighted the need for a collaborative approach to address AMR. “For AMR to be tackled effectively, neighbouring States must come together to adopt an interconnected strategy and raise awareness,” she urged.

Reflecting on Kerala’s public health response, Ms. Shailaja recounted the State’s swift and decisive actions during the 2018 Nipah virus outbreak. “The Nipah outbreak was unexpected, but Kerala was able to implement Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that helped manage the crisis. It was at that time we also began focusing on Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) and AMR,” she said. This proactive approach culminated in the launch of Kerala’s Antimicrobial Resistance Strategic Action Plan (KARSAP) in October 2018, making Kerala the first State in India to implement a sub-national action plan to combat AMR. The plan focuses on several key areas: increasing awareness and understanding of AMR, gathering knowledge and evidence, improving infection control and prevention, optimising the use of antibiotics, fostering research and innovation, and encouraging collaborations, she added.

According to Ms Shailaja, KARSAP is closely monitored by the Chief Minister’s Office, with set targets over one, three, and five-year periods, and progress is regularly reviewed. In 2019, the State also launched the Antibiotic Literate Kerala project, aimed at educating citizens about the dangers of antibiotic misuse. “All hospitals in Kerala have now become ‘antibiotic-smart hospitals’ through timely implementation of these initiatives,” she noted.

Ms. Shailaja credited Kerala’s collaborative efforts, involving both the government and citizens, for overcoming the challenges posed by the Nipah outbreak and later the COVID-19 pandemic. “We succeeded due to the collective efforts of all stakeholders,” she added.

