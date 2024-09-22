Coldplay concert tickets sell out in minutes, fans face skyrocketing resale prices

A Coldplay concert set for January 2025 in Mumbai has left thousands of Indian fans frustrated as tickets sold out within minutes of going on sale, with many taking to social media to express their disappointment.

The band has initially announced two concerts but realising the quick ticket sales, they announced a third show which also was sold out in minutes.

Jay (name changed), a 23-year-old student from Hyderabad, joined the booking queue on BookMyShow as soon as tickets opened at 12 p.m. His queue number was 10,67,672 (10.6 lakh). Despite quickly advancing to around 50,000, he was met with a ‘Sold Out’ message. Jay’s experience mirrored that of thousands of others across the country.

Ramya, a corporate employee from Hyderabad, was also among those trying to book tickets. She initially joined the queue at position 9,80,135. “Within minutes, I reached 20,000 and thought I had a chance. But suddenly, BookMyShow kicked me out, and by the time I logged back in, all the tickets were gone,” she said.

Similar frustration was shared by Rahul Boine, a tax consultant. “I started at nearly nine lakh in the queue and got down to 44,000, but the tickets were sold out by then. Some people I know reached queue positions as low as 250 and still couldn’t get tickets,” he said.

Adding to fans’ dismay, tickets have already appeared for resale at sky-high prices. Ramya noted that tickets originally priced at ₹6,500 were now being resold for ₹80,000, while ₹35,000 tickets were listed for ₹1.8 lakh. “It’s heartbreaking for fans who worked hard to bring Coldplay to Mumbai by filling out surveys, only to see tickets being resold for huge profits,” she said.

Fayaz, an intern at a law firm, reported similar cases. “A friend of mine who got a ₹12,500 ticket is now selling it for ₹1 lakh. Another is selling a ₹6,500 ticket for ₹40,000,” he shared.