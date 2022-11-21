Cold wave grips many parts of north Telangana ahead of peak winter

November 21, 2022 09:17 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - KUMRAM BHEEM ASIFABAD/ADILABAD

Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Adilabad districts with a predominant forest cover continue to reel under a severe cold wave leaving people mainly those living in the forest fringe areas grapple with biting cold.

According to sources, Sirpur (U) mandal in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district recorded a minimum temperature of 7.3 degree Celsius even as cold wave condition intensified elsewhere in the district and various other parts of north Telangana.

Adilabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Nirmal and Mancherial districts also recorded steady fall in minimum temperatures of 8.3 degree C. , 9.0 degree C., 9.2 degree C. and 9.5 degree C. respectively.

Minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 13degree Celsius to 16 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperatures to be in the range of 30 degree Celsius to 33 degree Celsius in the State in the next two days, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society’s temperature forecast.