Cold wave grips many parts of north Telangana ahead of peak winter

November 21, 2022 09:17 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - KUMRAM BHEEM ASIFABAD/ADILABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A roadside vendor selling mobile screen guards braves the dipping temperature, even as he burns some firewood to keep himself warm near VST Colony, in Hyderabad. Many areas in Telangana have been facing a dip in temperatures over the last few days | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Adilabad districts with a predominant forest cover continue to reel under a severe cold wave leaving people mainly those living in the forest fringe areas grapple with biting cold.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to sources, Sirpur (U) mandal in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district recorded a minimum temperature of 7.3 degree Celsius even as cold wave condition intensified elsewhere in the district and various other parts of north Telangana.

Trending

  1. Incremental win: On ‘Loss and Damage’ fund commitment at COP27
  2. Plastic roads seem to be a no-go with Chennai Corporation
  3. In Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly town, a symbol of Dalit identity ‘bulldozed’
  4. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
  5. On the edge: On the Poland missile incident and the Ukraine conflict

Adilabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Nirmal and Mancherial districts also recorded steady fall in minimum temperatures of 8.3 degree C. , 9.0 degree C., 9.2 degree C. and 9.5 degree C. respectively.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 13degree Celsius to 16 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperatures to be in the range of 30 degree Celsius to 33 degree Celsius in the State in the next two days, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society’s temperature forecast.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US