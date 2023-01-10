ADVERTISEMENT

Cold wave conditions persist in north Telangana

January 10, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - KUMRAM BHEEM ASIFABAD

Sirpur Urban recorded 5.9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, according to TSDPS data

The Hindu Bureau

Cold wave conditions persisted in many parts of north Telangana on Tuesday with Sirpur (U) mandal in the tribal heartland of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district recording 5.9 degree Celsius on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, minimum temperatures remained below 10 degree Celsius in several parts of the State, including Tallapally (Rangareddy) 6.0, Marpalle (Vikarabad) 6.1, Bazarhathnoor (Adilabad) 6.5, Adilabad town 6.7, Warangal and Hyderabad 9.9 degree Celsius respectively, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS)’s weather report.

At 4.8 degree Celsius, Sirpur (U) mandal recorded the season’s lowest temperature on Monday, second only to Kohir in Sangareddy district which recorded the State’s lowest temperature at 4.6 degree Celsius on Monday.

People living in the hilly regions of the old undivided Adilabad district are grappling with biting cold and foggy conditions for the past few days.

According to TSDPS’s temperature forecast for the next three days, the minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 11 to 13 degree Celsius over northern districts and 13 to 16 degree Celsius over Southern and Central districts, while the maximum temperatures to be in the range of 30 to 33 degree Celsius.

In the GHMC limits, the minimum temperatures are likely to be in the range of 12 to 15 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperatures to be in the range of 29 to 31 degree Celsius.

