Cognizant to set up new facility in Hyderabad with over one million sq.ft

Cognizant, a global leader in IT services and consulting, announced its significant expansion plans in Hyderabad. The plans include a new facility in the city of over one million sq. ft capacity creating 15,000 new jobs. The new centre in Hyderabad will focus on various advanced technologies including artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital engineering, and cloud solutions.

Cognizant facility to accommodate 20,000 employees

The expansion is expected to create numerous job opportunities, further bolstering Hyderabad’s standing as a key player in the global technology landscape. The company will build the facility with a capacity to accommodate 20,000 employees. Cognizant’s decision underscores its commitment to leveraging Hyderabad’s rich talent pool and robust infrastructure to support its global operations.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has concluded a deal with Cognizant as part of his visit to the United States. The foundation for the agreement was laid out during the Chief Minister and the State delegation’s visit to Davos earlier this year. The announcement comes on the heels of a successful meeting between the Chief Minister and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu with Cognizant CEO S. Ravi Kumar. The discussions focussed on the strategic importance of Hyderabad as a growing hub for technology and innovation in India.

“We are excited to expand our presence in Hyderabad, a city that continues to demonstrate its strengths as a technology and innovation hub,” Mr. Ravi Kumar said. The new centre would enable Cognizant to better serve global clients and continue delivering cutting-edge solutions in IT services and consulting.

Mr. Revanth Reddy congratulated the IT major for its expansion plans and emphasised his government’s commitment to fostering a conducive environment for IT and business services. “Expansion of Cognizant’s operations in Hyderabad is a testament of the confidence in the city’s growing reputation as a global destination for technology companies,” the Chief Minister said. He said the State would support Cognizant in its growth journey and was looking forward to the positive impact this expansion will have on our economy.

Mr. Sridhar Babu explained the significance of the expansion saying the city’s vibrant tech ecosystem was continuing to attract leading global companies. “Cognizant’s decision to establish a new centre strengthens our position as a leading IT hub.”