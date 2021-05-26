Cocktail drug for COVID treatment launched

HYDERABAD

26 May 2021 23:33 IST

Yashoda Hospitals in association with Cipla on Wednesday launched anti-body cocktail Casirivimab and Imdevimab combination for COVID treatment.

The drug was administered on out-patient basis at Secunderabad branch of the hospital and the patients tolerated the drug well without incident, a release said.

The same antibody cocktail drug was given to former US president Donald Trump for COVID and the medication has also been approved by Drugs Controller General of India. It was observed in Phase 3 trials of cocktail Casirivimab and Imdevimab, that the drug significantly reduced the risk of hospitalisation or death by 70% and shortened the duration of symptoms by four days.

Advertising

Advertising