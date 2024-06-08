Cockroaches in kitchen, fungus-infested vegetables found at popular Sainikpuri eateries

The Task Force teams of the Commissioner of Food Safety inspected popular eateries at Sainikpuri and found hygiene violations.

At Asian Pavilion, the FSSAI licence copy was not displayed. Food items in the refrigerator were not covered with lids and not properly labelled. Even stagnant water was found in the kitchen drains.

The food business operator did not have medical fitness certificates for the food handlers. Pest control records were unavailable, and cockroaches were found in the kitchen.

If that was not enough, expired food items, including synthetic food colours, button mushrooms, and mayonnaise were found and discarded. Semi-cooked food such as maida roti, chicken sambal, beetroot sambal, chicken karaage, vegetable shawarma, crispy chicken, and vegetables like carrots and cauliflower, were infested with fungus and discarded on the spot.

At Concu Patisserie, the FSSAI licence copy was not displayed. Dustbins in the kitchen area were left open, and no FOSTAC trainee was available at the store. Unlabelled food items such as vanilla sponge, chocolate dessert, baguette, and blueberry compound were discarded.

During inspections at Sri Kalinga Raacharika Ruchulu, teams discovered that dustbins were kept open in the kitchen area, and some food handlers were not wearing head caps, gloves, and aprons. There was stagnant water in kitchen drains, and both vegetarian and non-vegetarian raw materials were stored together in the same refrigerator without lids and labels.

Also, the kitchen did not have proper ventilation and was very disorganised, with food articles lying on the floor. The store floor was untidy with dust and mud patches, and a foul smell was emanating from the entrance of the unit to the kitchen area.

The FSSAI licence copy was not displayed at the premises. Expired food articles such as vanaspati and bread were discarded, while unlabelled items like nutmeg, broken cashew, and green Indian cardamom, were seized. Unlabelled prawns and crabs were also discarded. Furthermore, the licence number on the displayed licence copy did not match the number on the bill.

