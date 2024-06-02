GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cockroach, rat and black beetle infestations found in Hyderabad restaurants and bars

Updated - June 02, 2024 07:30 pm IST

Published - June 02, 2024 07:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The task force team of the Commissioner of Food Safety inspected popular restaurants and bars in Lakdi-ka-pul on June 1 and uncovered several hygiene violations.

At Hotel New Fishland, the team observed a rat infestation in the kitchen, with live rats seen on the floor and in exhaust vents. The Food Business Operator (FBO)had not arranged for any rat traps. Synthetic food colours found in the kitchen were discarded immediately.

Dustbins were open and lacked proper lids. The FBO did not have medical fitness certificates for food handlers nor did they have pest control records. Semi-prepared food items stored in the refrigerator were uncovered and unlabelled. Additionally, the FSSAI licence was not displayed on the premises.

At Moonlight Bar (Hotel Ashoka), the team found expired food items, including five kg boneless chicken legs, liquid caramel colour and 10 kg green gram dal infested with black beetles, all of which were discarded immediately.

Additionally, 24 packets of cashews were seized for not complying with FSSAI labelling regulations. A cockroach infestation was noted near the red meat storage area. However, semi-prepared food items in the refrigerator were properly covered and well-labelled, and dustbins were found closed with lids. The FBO had medical fitness certificates for food handlers and pest control records were available. A true copy of the FSSAI licence was displayed on the premises.

At Hydrate-The Bar, the team discovered expired food items, including 10 kg chilled chicken wings, 900 grams of Amul peanut spread and five kg pasta/macaroni inside the kitchen, all of which were discarded.

Additionally, four units of barbeque sauce were found without importer labels and were seized. Dustbins were observed to be open and lacking proper lids. The Food Business Operator (FBO) did not have medical fitness certificates for food handlers. Semi-prepared food items stored in the refrigerator were covered but not properly labelled. The FSSAI licence was not displayed on the premises.

However, pest control records and water analysis reports for RO water used in cooking were available. A notice has been issued to the establishment in accordance with the FSSAI Act.

