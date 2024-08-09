GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cockroach infestation, other hygiene violations flagged in Malakpet restaurants

Published - August 09, 2024 08:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A restaurant in bad shape in Malakpet during the raid conducted by the task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety on Thursday.

The task force teams from Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at restaurants in Malakpet area on August 7, uncovering several hygiene violations.

At Al Saud Bait Al Mandi, inspectors noted the absence of medical fitness certificates for food handlers and pest control records. The windows and doors were not properly fitted with insect-proof screens, and raw and semi-cooked food items were neither covered nor labelled. Inspectors observed live cockroach infestations, and synthetic food colours were discovered in the kitchen area, which were promptly discarded. Additionally, food handlers were not wearing proper protective gear, such as head caps, gloves, and aprons.

At Capital Multicuisine Restaurant, similar issues were found. Medical fitness certificates and pest control records were missing, and the kitchen’s doors and windows lacked insect-proof screens. The refrigerators were in an unhygienic condition, with food items uncovered and unlabelled. Inspectors observed live cockroach and house fly infestations, with signs of possible rat activity. Synthetic food colours were found in the preparation of biryani and non-vegetarian dishes, leading to their immediate disposal. Furthermore, food handlers were not wearing the required protective gear, and the establishment was using garbage bags instead of proper dustbins. Bakery items such as bread and buns were found to be prepared, packed, and sold without any labelling.

