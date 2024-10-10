Cockroach infestation, other hygiene violations flagged at restaurants in Hyderabad’s Bahadurpura area

The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at popular restaurants in Bahadurpura area of Hyderabad on October 7 and uncovered multiple hygiene violations.

At ‘Shaheen Mandi - The Arabian Restaurant’, inspectors observed water stagnation near the washing area and improper storage of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food in the same refrigerator, with food items left uncovered and unlabelled. Suspected synthetic food colours in non-vegetarian items were discarded, along with leftover food found in the refrigerator. Additionally, food handlers were working without wearing hair caps, aprons, or gloves and temperature records for the refrigerator were not maintained, according to a release.

At Hotel Fiza and Bakers, the absence of medical fitness certificates, pest control records and water analysis reports for the RO water used in cooking were among the issues highlighted. The refrigerator was found in an unhygienic state, with uncovered and unlabelled food items. Synthetic food colours in prepared non-vegetarian items were discarded and inspectors noted live cockroach infestations in the kitchen. The doors and windows lacked proper insect-proof screens, further compounding the sanitation issues. Additionally, leftover food stored in the refrigerator was discarded and some food handlers were found without proper protective gear such as hair caps and aprons.

At Sukha Sagar Udupi Veg, live cockroach infestations were observed in the storeroom and temperature records for the refrigerator were not maintained. Medical fitness and pest control records were not available. The dining area’s false ceiling was damaged due to water seepage and the kitchen’s cellar was open to the outside without insect-proof screens. Inspectors also found open drains and water stagnation near the washing area and prepared food items were not properly labelled. Some food handlers were working without the necessary protective gear, the release said.

