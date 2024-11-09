Cockroach infestation found at CCMB canteen; hygiene violations flagged at Nacharam restaurants

The task force teams from Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted extensive inspections on November 8 at eateries in and around Nacharam, discovering numerous hygiene violations across multiple establishments, including the canteen of the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) in Habsiguda.

The CCMB canteen was flagged for live cockroach infestation in the kitchen and signs of rodent activity in the storeroom, where rat droppings were observed on storage racks. Additionally, the kitchen floor had patchy and broken tiles in food preparation areas, and food items stored in refrigerators were found unlabelled. The team also identified improper storage practices, with food bags placed directly on the floor and without adequate space from walls. Open dust-bins were found in the kitchen, and several expired items, including kasuri methi, corn flour, sabudana and jaggery, were immediately discarded, the officials said.

The Siri Suprabhath Hotel in Nacharam was found holding only an FSSAI registration certificate, though it falls under the State License category. Essential documentation such as pest control, medical fitness, and water analysis reports were missing. Uneven flooring and water stagnation in the kitchen were observed, and though food items in the refrigerator were covered, they lacked labels. Expired packets of hydrogenated oil and rotten tomatoes and potatoes were found and discarded on the spot. Temperature records were not maintained, and some food handlers were seen working without hair caps, as per a release.

In Manu’s Kitchen, also in Nacharam, the FSSAI license was not displayed, and crucial records, including pest control and medical fitness certificates, were missing. Doors and windows were not fitted with insect-proof screens, and the refrigerator was found in a rusted and unsanitary condition. Food items inside the refrigerator were uncovered and improperly labelled. A packet of paneer with an unclear date label, and expired mushrooms, were discarded immediately. Inspectors also reported live cockroach infestations in the kitchen and storeroom, as well as cobwebs on the ceiling and walls. Food handlers were found without hair caps or gloves, further compounding hygiene concerns.

