Cochrane affiliate status for IIPH-Hyd

HYDERABAD

02 November 2021 23:49 IST

The Indian Institute of Public Health – Hyderabad (IIPH) received the Cochrane affiliate status from the world renowned Cochrane collaboration and became a part of the Cochrane India Network. The Cochrane collaboration is an international network of researchers, health professionals, patients, carers, and people passionate about improving health outcomes. Cochrane India Network is formed by nine premier institutions in India including AIIMS - New Delhi, PGIMER – Chandigarh, IDS – Bhubaneswar, TMC – Mumbai, ICMR – New Delhi, CMC - Vellore, MAHE – Manipal and KGMU - Lucknow. IIPH-Hyderabad Cochrane affiliate will be to building the capacity for systematic high-quality evidence generation for public health and health system strengthening, evidence-based decision-making by policymakers and health professionals and strengthening the primary care systems for the provision of good quality evidence-based health and social care.

IIPH Hyd- Director Dr. GVS Murthy will be the Director for the Cochrane IIPH-Hyd affiliate centre while Dr. Sureshkumar Kamalakannan will be the deputy director. More details can be found from: https://india.cochrane.org/cochrane-india-network/indian-institute-public-health, a press release said.

Advertising

Advertising