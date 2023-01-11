HamberMenu
CoBRA commandos, Maoists exchange fire in forested border region

January 11, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

An exchange of fire took place between the CRPF’s CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) personnel and Maoists in neighbouring Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district close to the inter-State border on Wednesday afternoon.

However, there were no immediate reports of casualties on either side. The incident occurred in the forest area in Chhattisgarh’s south Bastar division when a group of CoBRA commandos were headed for a Forward Operating Base (FOB) as part of anti-Maoist operations, sources said.

A gunbattle broke out between Maoists and the CoBRA commandos while the latter were alighting from the helicopter in the forested region late in the afternoon.

Police sources said that the commandos returned the fire, forcing the ultras to retreat into dense forests. A search operation was under way in the area.

