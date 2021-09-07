Coal production hit

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL)’s Opencast Projects (OCPs) in Kothagudem region resembled marooned islands with extensive waterlogging caused by the heavy rains over the past few days.

The coal belt region spanning the tribal majority district and its neighbouring Khammam and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts has been witnessing incessant rains for the last three days.

The heavy rains virtually brought the overburden removal operations to a grinding halt curtailing the movement of high-capacity dumpers, shovels and other heavy machinery in the Opencast Projects.

122 mm rainfall

The coal production in the Opencast Projects continued to remain affected , Singareni Collieries Company Limited sources said.

The JVR Opencast Project near Sattupalli in Khammam district recorded 122 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, ending at 8 am on Tuesday.

The JVR Opencast Project produced 3829 tonnes of coal as against its daily output target of 19,231 tonnes of coal during the three shifts in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

The coal production in the GK Opencast Project stood at 3893 tonnes as against the set daily production target of 8462 tonnes of coal owing to the major disruption caused by heavy rains, sources in the coal company added.

The JK Opencast Project in Yellandu recorded 4000 tonnes of coal production much below the stipulated daily coal output target of 9000 tonnes on Monday.

According to sources, the coal mines in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district suffered a major production loss of nearly 6000 tonnes of coal due to heavy rains in the last two days.