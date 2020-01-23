Coal extraction at SCCL Saini block soon

A team of officials of Singareni Collieries Company Limited, which visited Saini coal block in Angul district of Odisha, which was allotted to the company by the Coal Ministry, was informed that extraction at the block would start shortly and that production would commence by end of 2021.

This was told by the general manager of the block C.H. Vijaya Rao to SCCL Director (Projects and Planning) B. Bhaskar Rao, Director (Finance) N. Balaram and other senior officials of the company from finance, IT, environment and estates wings during their visit to coal blocks on Wednesday and Thursday.

About 100 lakh tonnes of coal would be produced at Saini block if optimum production is achieved. The survey and drilling works were completed, he said.

Patrapada coal block

The directors also visited New Patrapada coal block nearby where 1,040 million tonnes of coal reserves were estimated.

They spoke to the residents and assured that the company will develop basic amenities for them. They inspected the welfare activities of the company in nearby villages.

Mr. Bhaskar Rao and Mr. Balaram said SCCL chairman and managing director N. Sridhar was instrumental in achieving New Patrapada block for the company with help from the State government. The block will provide a golden future for the company.

All permissions for New Patrpada block would be completed by the time production starts in Saini block.

Plans were made for production of 200 lakh tonnes of coal from New Patrapada in three years, the SCCL stated in a press release.

PowerPoint presentation

Earlier, the Singareni team took part in a meeting with a Rajya Sabha committee on environment protection initiatives by industry at Bhubaneswar.

The company officials gave a PowerPoint presentation on steps taken in coordination with Coal India and other companies on environment protection during coal mining and transport.

The Chief Finance and Accounts Officer Narasimha Reddy, General Manager (Audit) Subba Rao and Personnel Manager Purnachander were present.